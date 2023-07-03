Dhanush And Sons Tonsure Their Heads, Offer Prayers At Tirupati Temple; Visuals Surface

Actor Dhanush was spotted at Tirupati temple on Monday. Several videos and pictures of the Raanjhanaa actor are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

A few weeks back, Dhanush was spotted at Mumbai airport, sporting a brand new look which featured a thick beard and long hair. However, in the latest visuals, he was seen with his head shaved.

Dhanush wore a blue shirt and rudraksh mala around his neck. He also covered his face and head with mask and cap, respectively. Dhanush's sons were also spotted with him at the temple.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that this might be Dhanush's look for his upcoming D50. Check out some viral photos and videos:

The actor was last seen in the film Vaathi which received mixed reviews from critics and audience.

He will next be seen in Captain Miller and his first look was recently shared by the makers in which he channels a rugged look while in a battlefield with no survivors. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

As Raanjhanaa completed 10 years June 21, filmmaker Aanand L Rai announced Tere Ishk Mein, a new film with Dhanush. For those unversed, Dhanush made a remarkable entry into Bollywood with Raanjhanaa, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol and Swara Bhasker.

The makers also shared the first look video of Dhanush from the film. It may be noted that Tere Ishk Mein is not the sequel of Raanjhanaa. It revolves around the love story of Dhanush's character Shankar.

Dhanush's talent has garnered him a massive fanbase, both in the South Indian and Hindi film industries today.