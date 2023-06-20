10 Years of Raanjhanaa: 8 Memorable Dialogues From The Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Starrer That Are Rooted, Raw And Relatable

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Despite it's problematic glorification of stalking and obsessive one-sided love, 'Raanjhanaa' starring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Abhay Deol, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhaskar stood out for its rooted performances, fabulous music by A.R Rahman and apt portrayal of youth and aspirations in small-town India with dialogues that made you chuckle yet think. Here's looking at the 8 most standout dialogues from the Aanand L Rai directorial that are inherently Indian, raw and real
Namaaz mein vo thi par aisa laga ki dua hamari qabool ho gayi
Tumhara pyaar, pyaar na ho gaya, UPSC ka exam ho gaya 10 saal se paas hi nai ho raha
Mohallay ke laundon ka pyaar aksar doctor aur engineer le jaate hain
Aashiq ki tab nahi fatti jab mehbooba ki shaadi ho jaye, par tab fatti hai jab khud ki shaadi ho
Lanka dahan hona baaki tha kyunki humara jawaan hona abhi baaki tha
Ek baat main samajh gaya hoon, ladki aur rocket aapko kahin bhi le jaa sakte hain
Kundan ke pyjama ka naada itna bhi dheela nahi hai ki tumhara blouse ke hook se khul jaaye
Par nahi, ab saala mood nahi hai, aankhein moond lene mein hi sukh hai, so jaane mein hi bhalai hai
