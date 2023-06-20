10 Years of Raanjhanaa: 8 Memorable Dialogues From The Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Starrer That Are Rooted, Raw And Relatable

Despite it's problematic glorification of stalking and obsessive one-sided love, 'Raanjhanaa' starring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Abhay Deol, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhaskar stood out for its rooted performances, fabulous music by A.R Rahman and apt portrayal of youth and aspirations in small-town India with dialogues that made you chuckle yet think. Here's looking at the 8 most standout dialogues from the Aanand L Rai directorial that are inherently Indian, raw and real