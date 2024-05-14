Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth 'Systematically Cheated' On Each Other During Their Marriage, Claims Singer Suchitra

Singer Suchitra Ramadurai, popularly known as Suchitra, made some shocking revelations during a recent interview about the marriage and divorce of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. She claimed that both of them cheated on each other during the course of their marriage, and also called Aishwaryaa a 'bad mother'.

During a discussion on the numerous scandals in showbiz, Suchitra stated that Aishwaryaa and Dhanush too have not been loyal to each other. "Aishwaryaa is accusing Dhanush of cheating on her but that is what she has also done throughout the marriage. That is double standards, no?" she stated.

She went on to call them "a couple who have been systematically cheating on each other."

Suchitra stated that Aishwaryaa and Dhanush would sit at the bar and have drinks with the people they dated. "They have had small flings," she said.

The singer also went on to say that despite their differences, Dhanush has been a better parent to their kids, Yatra and Linga, but added that the children should stay with their grandfather Rajinikanth post the divorce.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa officially filed for a divorce in April this year after being married for 20 years. The two had been living separately for the past couple of years, and they have now decided to part ways legally as well.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004, and in 2022, they announced their separation. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," a note by Dhanush had read.