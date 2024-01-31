Video: Devotees Irked As Dhanush Shoots His Next In Tirupati, Locals File Complaint

South superstar Dhanush recently visited the temple town of Tirupati to shoot for his upcoming film with director Shekar Kammula. However, his visit turned into an inconvenience for the locals rather than surprise, and they did not shy away from reaching out to the police and lodging a complaint.

Several photos and videos of Dhanush shooting near the temple in Tirupati have now surfaced on the internet in which he can be seen dressed in rags with an unclean face and unkempt hair.

As per reports, Dhanush was shooting near the ghat to Alipiri, due to which the vehicles moving towards the temple had to be diverted by the police and bouncers.

The diversions and roadblocks led to a traffic jam and commotion around the temple, and a few devotees questioned the police as to how they gave permission to the cast and crew of the film to shoot at the spot.

Later, a complaint was also filed post which the shoot was halted by the cops.

The report also stated that despite the "little issue", the makers managed to finish the shoot and said that the schedule was not cut short by the cops.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Dhanush was seen visiting the Tirumala temple to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara. As soon as he reached the temple, fans thronged the premises to get one glimpse of the star and get a picture with him.

The actor, along with his team, was seen making a quick exit to avoid any commotion.

Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about Dhanush's upcoming film yet, but reportedly, it will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

The film, which is currently being called 'DNS', will officially mark Dhanush's entry in the Telugu film industry, and in that, the actor might be seen playing the role of mafia.