Dhanush, Aanand L Rai Reunite For Tere Ishk Mein As Raanjhanaa Completes 10 Years; FIRST Look Out (Watch)

As Raanjhanaa completed 10 years on Wednesday (June 21), filmmaker Aanand L Rai announced Tere Ishk Mein, a new film with Dhanush. For those unversed, Dhanush made a remarkable entry into Bollywood with Raanjhanaa, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol and Swara Bhasker.

Dhanush's immense talent has garnered him a massive fanbase, both in the South Indian and Hindi film industries today.

The makers also shared the first look video of Dhanush from the film. It may be noted that Tere Ishk Mein is not the sequel of Raanjhanaa. It revolves around the love story of Dhanush's character Shankar.

Reflecting on the announcement of Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand L Rai shares, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

Dhanush shared the first look video on his official Twitter account and penned a heartfelt note. "10 years of Raanjhanaa, some films change your life forever and it's apt to say this is one such film. Indeed, it changed all our lives."

The actor added, "My sincere thanks to each and everyone of you for making Raanjhanaa a classic."

"Kuch kahaniyan kisi purane dost jaisi mil jaati hain! Jo haath nahin milaati, seedhe aake gale lag jaati hain… 10 saal pehle ek aisi hi kahani mili thi humein... Kundan ki kahani. Dost tha mera, par jee naa saka... uska mood nahi tha jeena ka! Ab 10 saal baad phir ek kissa aaya hai; Kundan aur ye ladka ek se hi hain, bus iska mood duniya phoonk dene ka hai! Sirf aapke liye…Tere Ishk Mein," Aanand L Rai wrote along with the video.

In the video, Dhanush can be seen in an aggressive avatar. This is Dhanush and Aanand L Rai's third collaboration. They earlier worked together in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

The music of Tere Ishk Mein will be composed by AR Rahman. The film will hit the big screen in 2024. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast, and the film's release date.