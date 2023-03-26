Dhakad Ram Bishnoi, the man who sent death threat mail to Salman Khan arrested by Mumbai Police

Salman Khan Death Threat: Dhakad Ram Bishnoi arrested | Photo File

Salman Khan's personal assistant Jordy Patel received a threatening mail last week, after which, one of his friends, Prashant Gunjalkar, lodged an FIR against the anonymous mailer. In Mumbai’s Bandra police station.

The Jodhpur police, in collaboration with a sub-inspector from the Bandra police station, have now arrested Dhakad Ram in connection with the case.

The email was sent from Jodhpur, prompting the Mumbai police to share information with the Jodhpur police. Dhakad Ram Bishnoi, a resident of Siyago Ki Dhani in Jodhpur, was found to be the culprit.

Accused Dhakad Bishnoi under police custody

The accused, who is only 21 years old, was detained and will be taken to Mumbai for further questioning. Notably, he had also sent a threatening email to the father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Bandra police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit under sections 120-B, 506(2), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for their alleged involvement in sending the threatening email to Salman Khan's office.

Salman Khan fans can now relieve

In addition to the charges related to the threatening email, Dhakad Ram also faces a case under the Arms Act.

The arrest of the accused provides some relief to Salman Khan's fans, who can now rest easy knowing that their favourite actor is safe. Salman Khan's next project, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, is highly anticipated and eagerly awaited by his fans.

The hype surrounding Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is high and the latest song ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’, which is sung by Salman Khan himself, has garnered huge praise from the fans.

