Salman Khan Death Threat: Mumbai & Jodhpur Police arrest accused from Luni for sending death threats to actor via email

PTI

In a joint operation between Rajasthan and Mumbai police on Sunday, the accused, who had sent a life-threatening email to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been arrested.

As per reports, Ishwar Chand Pareek, station house officer, Luni police station in Jodhpur, said that “an FIR was registered at Mumbai’s Bandra police on March 18 for threatening to kill Salman Khan.”

Soon after the email, the Mumbai police began investigating and found that the email was sent from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and forwarded the information to Jodhpur police.

In further investigation, it was revealed that the email was allegedly sent by one Dhakadram Bishnoi, who is a resident of Siyago ki Dhani in Jodhpur, and efforts to nab the accused began.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per an HT report, Jodhpur police, along with Bandra police station’s assistant sub-inspector Bajrang Jagtap, in a joint operation on Sunday, detained Dhakadram, 21, and left for Mumbai with the accused.

Earlier, Punjab police had come in search of the accused

The report further stated that earlier Punjab police team had also come to Rajasthan in search of Dhakadram in a case registered at Sadar Mansa police station.

Reports state, the accused had also sent an email to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, threatening to kill him.

Case under arms act also registered against Dhakadram

A case under the Arms Act is also registered against the accused Dhakadram.

According to the police, on March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR under sections 120-B, 506(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit for allegedly sending a threatening email to Salman Khan’s office.

The alleged threatening email may have been linked to the alleged poaching of two blackbucks by the actor in 1998 during the shooting of the superhit film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.