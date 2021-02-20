'Dhak dhak girl' Madhuri Dixit Nene talks about her love for dance

Madhuri Dixit Nene ruled the '90s and impressed the audience not just with her acting skills, but also with her dance moves. The actor, fondly called Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, started dancing when she was three years old. She is also a trained classical dancer. Some of her popular dance numbers like Ek do teen (Tezaab), Dhak dhak (Beta), Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaraana), Choli ke peeche (Khalnayak) and many others are still making fans groove to their beats. Madhuri, who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank, is now back as the judge on season three of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. Her co-judges include choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. Dancer and choreographer Raghav Juyal returns as the host of the show. And, soon, Madhuri will also be making a digital debut with a web series titled The Heroine, which she announced last year. But, not much is known about the project. We caught up with the actress before she got busy with her judging duties to talk about the show, her love for dance, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Many participants in reality dance shows are not trained dancers... they mostly learn the craft online. How important do you think formal training is for such dancers?

The world has become very small. There are so many talented dancers who do not have enough money to be trained formally. Most of the dancers who participate in Dance Deewane come up on the stage after learning online only. By learning dance online, they excel in their performances. Formal training becomes especially important when you want to learn classical dance. But, there are no boundaries for learning any form of art... they can learn it online too.