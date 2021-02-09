'So much talent waiting to be discovered...': Madhuri Dixit in raptures over viral video of girl dancing in village

A video of a girl dancing to a song from the 1957 film Mother India has gone viral, with actor Madhuri Dixit applauding the beautiful performance. While it is unclear when or where the clip was shot, the girl can be seen dancing to the music of 'Ghunghat Nahin Kholoongi Saiyan' in what seems to be a village.
She is not alone in the video. Several seemingly older women continue their farm work even as the girl dances in their midst. Some watch her curiously as she moves to the music from the song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.
"She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered," Madhuri tweeted sharing the video.
"Lajawaab!" she pronounced.w
The clip was originally posted by a Twitter handle called Raaggiri. This incidentally is an organisation that aims to promote "all forms of music; all areas of culture and tradition by collaborating with government-public-private organizations". Since being posted on Monday morning, the video clip has been retweeted around 2000 times, with more than 15,000 people liking the post thus far.
Released in 1957, Mother India was an epic drama film starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar. Directed by Mehboob Khan, it tells the story of a poverty-stricken village woman struggling to raise her sons on her own. The movie was a success, winning multiple awards and remaining one of the all-time Indian box office hits. It also became the first Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.