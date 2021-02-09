'So much talent waiting to be discovered...': Madhuri Dixit in raptures over viral video of girl dancing in village

A video of a girl dancing to a song from the 1957 film Mother India has gone viral, with actor Madhuri Dixit applauding the beautiful performance. While it is unclear when or where the clip was shot, the girl can be seen dancing to the music of 'Ghunghat Nahin Kholoongi Saiyan' in what seems to be a village.

She is not alone in the video. Several seemingly older women continue their farm work even as the girl dances in their midst. Some watch her curiously as she moves to the music from the song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

"She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered," Madhuri tweeted sharing the video.

"Lajawaab!" she pronounced.w