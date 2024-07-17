Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expecting First Child With Husband Shanawaz Shaikh, To Keep Pregnancy Under Wraps: Report

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, who was her gym trainer.

While the actress hasn't confirmed the news, a report in News 18 claimed that Devoleena is pregnant. Still, she does not want to announce it yet, as she likes to keep her personal life away from the limelight, and therefore she does not want to give any media attention to her pregnancy.

"But surely, she will announce the good news whenever she feels the time is right,” a source close to the actress said.

Earlier, Devoleena grabbed headlines after she was spotted with an alleged baby bump. Neither confirming nor denying it, she addressed the issue via Instagram Stories and said, “Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me."

She added, “What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll or right 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space and you are not invited to bother me. I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or create content, you wouldn’t like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life”.

Devoleena tied the knot with Shanawaz in December 2022.