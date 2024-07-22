Deven Bhojani REACTS To X User Who Shared Condolence Note For Him: 'I'm Alive Yaar'

Actor Deven Bhojani, who has been a part of shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Bhakharwadi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and more, has reacted to a user on X who penned a condolence message for him.

On Monday (July 22), Deven shared a linked of his recent interview on X and added a folded hand and a flower emotion in the caption. One of the users assumed that the actor passed away and he wrote in the comments section, "He made us laugh and such a cute soul. Rest in peace."

Soon after coming across the comment, Deven replied, "Hello! Hello! Hello! I’m alive yaar," and added a laughing emoticon.

Netizens flooded the comments section of Deven's post with hilarious memes and laughing emojis.

A user wrote, "May you live for more than 100 years, but caption mein aise emoji lagaoge to aadmi galat samjh lega."

"Mein toh hairan tha aisa kya hua hoga. Glad you are still around. Recently saw u in one of the Malgudi days episode...you were too good from that time only... Keep us laughing as usual," wrote another user.

"Exactly, I started looking the news n all ki ye kab ho gaya but relieved to see ur reply," another comment read.

Deven started his journey in the entertainment industry as an actor on television. He became a household name with iconic roles in sitcoms like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimaan Shrimati, Office Office and Khichdi.

He has also directed and produced several TV shows. Deven has also been a part of films like Scoop, Murder Mubarak, Khichdi: The Movie, Agneepath, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Andaz, Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke and more.