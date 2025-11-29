 Who Is Rohan Acharya? Meet Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's Soon-to-Be Husband
Who Is Rohan Acharya? Meet Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's Soon-to-Be Husband

Do you know that Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha's soon-to-be husband Rohan Acharya has connections to the Deol family? Rohan comes from a prominent lineage, being the great-grandson of filmmaker Bimal Roy, and his sister Drisha is married to Karan Deol.

Anamika Bharti
Updated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Rohan Acharya | Instagram

Deepika Padukone's sister, Anisha, is a professional golfer. According to Deccan Chronicle's report, she is set to marry Rohan Acharya, who is connected to the Deol family. Let's take a closer look at Rohan, the man Deepika's sister is soon to wed, and the details of their upcoming wedding.

Who Is Rohan Acharya?

Rohan Acharya is a 34-year-old, Dubai-based entrepreneur. According to Anisha's social media following list, Rohan's Instagram handle is @rohanacharya, with only 1,246 followers. His bio reads, "Global citizen since 93' (United Arab Emirates flag)."

Rohan Acharya

Rohan Acharya | Instagram

As per India Today's report, Rohan is based in Dubai. He is reportedly a partner and service executive at Blueground. From our LinkedIn search, the Rohan Acharya who worked with Blueground is now at BCD Travel, serving as Projects and Partnerships Executive. According to LinkedIn, he completed his degree from Kingston University. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether this profile belongs to the same Rohan whom Anisha is set to marry.

Rohan Acharya

Rohan Acharya | Linkedin

Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Rohan Acharya, Sunny Deol To Become...
article-image

Rohan is the great-grandson of filmmaker Bimal Roy, best known for Do Bigha Zamin, Devdas (1955), Parineeta, and Sujata. His parents are Chimmu and Sumit Acharya, and he has a sister, Drisha Acharya, who is married to Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol.

Who Is Anisha Padukone?

Anisha is a professional golfer. She studied at Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, and completed her BA in Psychology, Sociology, and Economics from JAIN University. Anisha has worked with the Women's Golf Association of India as a professional golfer. She has also contributed to the World Economic Forum as a member of the WEF Global Future Council for Technology & Mental Health. In 2016, she joined The Live Love Laugh Foundation as a Senior Manager and has now been promoted to the CEO position at the Foundation.

