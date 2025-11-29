Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Rohan Acharya, Sunny Deol To Become Extended Family?

Wedding bells are about to ring in the Padukone family, as Deepika Padukone's younger sister, Anisha Padukone, is reportedly set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Acharya, the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy.

Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha To Marry BF Rohan Acharya

This union will connect the Padukones to the Deol family, as Rohan is the brother of Drisha Acharya, Karan Deol's wife and the daughter-in-law of actor Sunny Deol. After Anisha and Rohan’s wedding, the Padukone family will become extended relatives of the Deols.

Ranveer Singh Played Cupid

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's husband, played cupid for his sister-in-law Anisha, as his parents are close to Rohan’s father, Sumit Acharya. Repeated interactions during family and friends’ gatherings reportedly sparked a connection between Rohan and Anisha.

Interestingly, Deepika and Ranveer also follow Rohan on his private Instagram account, adding fuel to the wedding rumours.

Anisha and Rohan, who have known each other for years, are extremely private and have kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

However, an official announcement is awaited.

Who is Rohan Acharya?

Rohan is a Dubai-based entrepreneur who works with his father, Sumit Acharya, in their family-run travel business. His mother, Chimoo Acharya, is the daughter of Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya, making her the granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy.

While Anisha, 34, lives in Bengaluru with her parents and is a professional golf player, who is also the CEO of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, established by Deepika.