Bigg Boss 17 Fame Soniya Bansal Hospitalised In Mumbai After Suffering Panic Attack

Soniya Bansal, who shot to fame after participating in the reality show, Bigg Boss 17, as a contestant, was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. She got hospitalised after attending the NEXA Awards on July 21, 2024.

The actress' spokesperson revealed that Soniya suffered panic attacks, which led to her being hospitalised. The actress had been experiencing panic attacks for the past four months due to mental health issues. Despite this, she had been trying hard to stay motivated and fight through it.

Who is Soniya Bansal?

Soniya Bansal made her acting debut in the movie Game 100 Crore Ka, opposite Rahul Roy and Shakti Kapoor. Later, in 2019, she also worked on a film titled Naughty Gang, where she played the role of Tara.

After this, she did a movie named Dubki alongside Gavie Chahal and Pankaj Jha. Directed by Anand Kumar and produced by Annad Kumar, it was released in 2021.

She was also seen in Shoorveer, which was released on Disney+Hotstar. Created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishka Varma.

The show featured Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Manish Chaudhari, Aadil Khan, Makarand Deshpande, Shivya Pathania, and Arif Zakaria in the lead roles.

She was born and brought up in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

In Bigg Boss 17, Bansal became the first contestant to get eliminated from the reality show.

The season was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Soniya has also done several music videos.