 PHOTOS: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Vikram Gokhale Marg In Mumbai On Late Actor's 1st Death Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTOS: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Vikram Gokhale Marg In Mumbai On Late Actor's 1st Death Anniversary

PHOTOS: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Vikram Gokhale Marg In Mumbai On Late Actor's 1st Death Anniversary

Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Rishi, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Manoj Joshi were also present.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Vikram Gokhale Marg In Mumbai On Late Actor's 1st Death Anniversary | Photo Via Twitter

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Natshrestha Vikram Gokhale Marg on the death anniversary of late actor Vikram Gokhale. Actors Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Rishi, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Manoj Joshi also joined him at the ceremony. Vikram's wife Vrushali Gokhle also attended the event.

At the event, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Vikram has served this area. Taking inspiration from him many people are going to do the same service in future. It is a very good start that this very good building is being built here. This is taking the way forward. It is a very beautiful cooperation to get the name of Vikram in a way that we are on the right path. Every person coming here will feel that I am on the right path."

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan mourns Vikram Gokhale, Tabassum's deaths: 'Artists of huge merit leave us day by...
article-image

At the event Anupam Kher said, "It is not important to be a popular actor, but it is important to be a great actor. There are stable artists, who get work every day. There are some who get it once in a week, once in a month, several times in three months. Johnny Lever was telling that lyricists and musicians get a royalty. If something happens in a legal manner that when those artists are brought back into films, they also get royalty, then their life will become a little easier."

A street was named after late actor Vikram Gokhale on his first death anniversary at Cintaa Tower in Mumbai.

Read Also
WATCH l Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visits Vikram Gokhale's house in Pune to pay tribute
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar Faces Violent Attack, Alleges Evicted...

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar Faces Violent Attack, Alleges Evicted...

PHOTOS: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Vikram Gokhale Marg In Mumbai On Late Actor's 1st...

PHOTOS: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Vikram Gokhale Marg In Mumbai On Late Actor's 1st...

Deepak Tijori Accuses Mohit Suri Of Stealing His Idea For Zeher: 'He Never Came In Front Of Me Since...

Deepak Tijori Accuses Mohit Suri Of Stealing His Idea For Zeher: 'He Never Came In Front Of Me Since...

Mahesh Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'World's Best Father' On Indian Idol 14: 'When He Sees Raha, His...

Mahesh Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'World's Best Father' On Indian Idol 14: 'When He Sees Raha, His...

Mahira Khan To Make Malayalam Debut With L2: Empuraan? Pakistani Actress' Photo With Prithviraj...

Mahira Khan To Make Malayalam Debut With L2: Empuraan? Pakistani Actress' Photo With Prithviraj...