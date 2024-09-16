 Demonte Colony 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDemonte Colony 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Demonte Colony 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The supernatural film is directed and written by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Venky Venugopal Rajavel

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Demonte Colony 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Demonte Colony 2 is a horror-thriller film starring Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. The film was released on August 15, 2024, and it received positive response from audiences. The film became one of the highest grossing Tamil films of 2024. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Demonte Colony 2

The film is set to release on September 27, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ZEE5.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Launch Odisha Govt's Flagship 'Subhadra' Welfare Scheme On His 74th Birthday; Know All About This 'Yojana' Here
PM Modi To Launch Odisha Govt's Flagship 'Subhadra' Welfare Scheme On His 74th Birthday; Know All About This 'Yojana' Here
Mumbai: BMW & Mercedes Racing On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Crash Into WagonR; 5 Narrowly Escapes, Drivers Arrested
Mumbai: BMW & Mercedes Racing On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Crash Into WagonR; 5 Narrowly Escapes, Drivers Arrested
Eco-Ganesh: 21-Ft Tall 'Girgaon Cha Raja' Certified As Tallest Shaadu Mati Idol By World Records Book Of India
Eco-Ganesh: 21-Ft Tall 'Girgaon Cha Raja' Certified As Tallest Shaadu Mati Idol By World Records Book Of India
Haryana Poll 2024: Congress Leader P Chidambaram Attacks BJP Over Unemployment, Debt, Agriculture
Haryana Poll 2024: Congress Leader P Chidambaram Attacks BJP Over Unemployment, Debt, Agriculture

The plot of the film revolves around friends who discover a haunted place and decide to uncover the truth and the story behind to it. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Read Also
Thangalaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikram's Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of Demonte Colony 2

The film features Arulnithi as Srinivasan Amirdhalingam and Raghunanthan Amirdhalingam, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Debbie, Antti Jaaskelainen as John Demonte, Na Muthukumar as Adv Dayalan, Meenakshi Govindarajan as Adithi, Senthi Kumari as Debbie's mother, and Ranesh as Inspector Anbarasu, among others.

The supernatural film is directed and written by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Venky Venugopal Rajavel. It is produced by Bobby Balachandran, RC Rajkumar and Vijay Subaramaniam under Gnanamuthu Pattarai, White Nights Entertainment and BTG Universal.

Harish Kannan has done the cinematography and Kumaresh D has edited the film. Sam CS has composed the music and Red Giant Movies has distributed the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Demonte Colony 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Demonte Colony 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Masaba On Financial Struggles During Covid-19 Pandemic: 'Didn't Have ₹12,000 To Pay Cook, Shut 5...

Masaba On Financial Struggles During Covid-19 Pandemic: 'Didn't Have ₹12,000 To Pay Cook, Shut 5...

'It's Affecting My Mental Health': TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani On Rumours Of Receiving Legal...

'It's Affecting My Mental Health': TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani On Rumours Of Receiving Legal...

Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actor On OTT

Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actor On OTT

Scam Alert! Salman Khan Warns Fans Against FAKE Post About His US Show, Threatens Legal Action:...

Scam Alert! Salman Khan Warns Fans Against FAKE Post About His US Show, Threatens Legal Action:...