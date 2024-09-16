Demonte Colony 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Demonte Colony 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Demonte Colony 2 is a horror-thriller film starring Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. The film was released on August 15, 2024, and it received positive response from audiences. The film became one of the highest grossing Tamil films of 2024. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Demonte Colony 2

The film is set to release on September 27, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ZEE5.

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around friends who discover a haunted place and decide to uncover the truth and the story behind to it. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Demonte Colony 2

The film features Arulnithi as Srinivasan Amirdhalingam and Raghunanthan Amirdhalingam, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Debbie, Antti Jaaskelainen as John Demonte, Na Muthukumar as Adv Dayalan, Meenakshi Govindarajan as Adithi, Senthi Kumari as Debbie's mother, and Ranesh as Inspector Anbarasu, among others.

The supernatural film is directed and written by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Venky Venugopal Rajavel. It is produced by Bobby Balachandran, RC Rajkumar and Vijay Subaramaniam under Gnanamuthu Pattarai, White Nights Entertainment and BTG Universal.

Harish Kannan has done the cinematography and Kumaresh D has edited the film. Sam CS has composed the music and Red Giant Movies has distributed the film.