 Thangalaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikram's Film Online
The action adventure film is written and directed by PA Ranjith, Tamil Prabha and Azhagiya Periyavan

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Thangalaan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Thangalaan is an action adventure film starring Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles. The film was released on August 15, 2024, and received mixed response from the audiences. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Thangalaan?

The film is set to release on September 20, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "When we look at Chiyaan Vikram in this getup, only one thing comes to mind: DHOOOOL! 🔥Thangalaan is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi as a post theatrical release. 🤩."

Plot

The film is set in 1850 CE in the village of Veppur, and narrates the story of Veppur's chief, Thangalaan, who lives with his wife, Gangamma, and their children. One day, he negotiates with the Britishers for a better life and helps them find gold in the village, but things take an intense turn when a powerful tribal woman who protects the gold is filled with rage and seeks revenge on Thangalaan. Will he be able to protect the villagers and himself?

Cast and production of Thangalaan

The cast of film includes Vikram as Thangalaan, Adhi Muni, Kaadaiyan, Arasan and Naga Muni, Pasupathy as Gengupattar, Daniel Caltagirone as Lord Clement, Malavika Mohanan as Aarathi, Anand Sami as Kailasam, and Hari Krishnan as Varadhan, among others. The action and adventure film is directed by PA Ranjith. It is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

