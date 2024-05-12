Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba—To The Hashira Training OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—To The Hashira Training | Still from trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—To the Hashira Training stars voice actors Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kito in the leading roles. The action thriller released on February 2, 2024, in Japan and is now available to watch on OTT.

Where to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- To the Hashira?

The dark fantasy animated film is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. After being released in theatres, the film received praise from critics and audiences.

Plot

The trailer begins with a female voice suggesting that Kibutsuki will most likely send his demons to abduct Ms Nezuko. Tanjiro teams up with other members of Hashira to undergo rigorous training in order to save his sister from the demon.

The members of Hashira go through intense training, pushing themselves to their limits to raise the bar of the entire Demon Slayer Corps. Will Tanjiro be able to save his sister? What happens during Hashira training? All of these questions are answered in the film.

Cast

The movie features Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Takahiro Sakkurai as Giyu Tomioka, Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado, Kengo Kawanii as Muichiro Tokito, Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji, Kohsuke Toriumi as Gyokko, Eiji Takemoto as Kozo Kanamori, Ayumu Murase as Kotetsu, Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji and Daisuke Namikawa as Hotaru Haganezuka, among others.

NEWS: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Anime Debuts at #2 in US Box Office



✨ MORE: https://t.co/qhbzRNwzsk pic.twitter.com/vbQk0zy4HC — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) February 27, 2024

Production

The animation is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and it is based on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series. It is produced by Yuma Takahashi, Akifumi Fujio and Massanori Miyake under Ufoptable. The music is composed by Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura wheareas Yuichi Terao did the cinematography.