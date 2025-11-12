 Delhi Crime Season 3: Is Shefali Shah-Huma Qureshi's Show Inspired By The Baby Falak Case?
Delhi Crime Season 3: Is Shefali Shah-Huma Qureshi's Show Inspired By The Baby Falak Case?

Delhi Crime Season 3 is set to release on Netflix on Thursday, 13 November 2025. Director Tanuj Chopra has confirmed that the new season is inspired by true events. The story centres around a two-year-old girl brought to the AIIMS trauma centre, with the season exploring the challenges faced by authorities and medical staff in this harrowing case.

Anamika Bharti
article-image
Delhi Crime Season 3 | YouTube

The release of Delhi Crime season 3 is just around the corner. The trailer has already revealed that the new season is inspired by true events, leaving fans curious about the real case behind it. Many now believe that the story may be based on the tragic death of Baby Falak.

As shown in the Delhi Crime season 3 trailer, this season revolves around the story of a 2-year-old girl who was admitted to AIIMS trauma center with severe injuries. During a candid chat with Firstpost, the director of Delhi Crime Season 3, Tanuj Chopra, confirmed that the core story of this season is based on true events. He said, "Here we got the case, the baby Falak case where a fourteen-year-old girl in Delhi brings a baby to the hospital with bruises all over her. Over the course of the treatment, cops realise that the young girl is not the mother... (sic)"

What Is Baby Falak Case?

A 2-year-old baby was brought to AIIMS back in January 2012. The name Falak was given to the baby by the nurse of the hospital. The baby was admitted by a young girl, who claimed to be her mother, with "fractured skull, broken arms, human bite marks all over her body, and hot iron marks on cheeks." The baby's condition was the first of its kind in the history of the trauma center.

Falak later died on March 15, 2012. After going through 5 operations, Falak had a heart attack in the end. During the process of the baby's treatment, it was discovered that her biological mother was the victim of human trafficking.

Delhi Crime Season 3 Release Time

Delhi Crime season 3 will be exclusively available to watch on Netflix. Delhi Crime Season 3 will be released on Thursday, November 13, 2025. In India, Delhi Crime season 3 will be released at 1.30 pm on Netflix.

