 Delhi Crime Actor Abhishek Singh Loses 1 Lakh Followers After Sharing Skull Cap Picture On Eid al-Adha
Earlier this year, Yogi Adityanath's government suspended Singh for missing work for a long time without prior information

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Singh | Instagram

Actor and suspended IAS officer Abhishek Singh revealed he lost nearly 1 lakh followers on Instagram after he shared a post on Eid al-Adha (June 29). In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a traditional red kurta with a white skull cap.

He penned a comprehensive caption about the festival. A part of his caption read, "On this Eid ul Adha instead of celebrating Bakr Eid let’s celebrate ‘Raqam Eid’ and make the festival more inclusive."

Check his post here:

However, hours after he shared the post, he revealed in the comments section that he lost close to 1 lakh followers on Instagram. "1 lakh people have unfollowed me today because of this post," he wrote.

As of now, Abhishek boasts of 4.8 million followers on the social media platform.

article-image

Abhishek Singh's suspension

Earlier this year, Yogi Adityanath's government suspended Singh for missing work for a long time without prior information. He was missing from duty for around 82 days and did not inform the office of the department of personnel and appointment in UP Government.

Singh was appointed as observer in the Gujrat elections in November 2022 but removed by the Election Commission (EC) after he posted his pictures with a vehicle bearing his designation. The EC removed Singh from election duty on November 18 last year and since then he has not reported back to the UP Government.

article-image

Social media star

Known for his regular presence on various social media platform, Abhishek Singh has acted in the web series Delhi Crime Season 2 of Netflix. He has also acted in B Praak, Javed Ali and Jubin Nautiyal's music videos.

Abhishek Singh's background

Belonging to a high profile family of officers, Abhishek’s wife Durga Shakti Nagpal too is an IAS officer of 2009 batch in UP cadre. His father Kripa Shankar Singh had been an IPS officer in UP. Before his selection as IAS, Abhishek Singh was in the police services and posted as ACP in Mumbai.

Singh has been suspended earlier also in 2014 for his alleged misbehavior with a Dalit teacher.

