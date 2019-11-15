DeepVeer Anniversary: Deepika Padukone repeats her 'chooda' ceremony outfit at Golden Temple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary by setting out on a spiritual journey by offering prayers. Firstly, they went to the Tirupati Temple and then flew to Amritsar to offer prayers at the Golden Temple.
Known for repeating her clothes, Deepika was seen wearing the same dress at the Golden Temple which she wore during her 'chooda' ceremony before the wedding took place.
Earlier when the couple went to seek blessings at the Tirupati Temple, Deepika wore the saree gifted to her by her in-laws during the Konkani wedding ceremony.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared glimpses from their anniversry celebrations on Instagram which was a divine journey for them as well as fans. The couple was also accompanied by their respective families to all the temples.
