Deepika and Ranveer visit Golden Temple on their second day of wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday, the couple started the day by offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and today they reached to Amritsar to take blessings from Shri Harmandar Sahibji at Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The duo was all flaunting in elegant attires. Deepika was again wearing a fine collection from Sabyasachi And Ranveer can be seen in lilac Kurta and salwar with flower print jacket.
Deepika shared a collage picture of their visits to the temples on first wedding anniversary. The duo visited Tirumala temple as Deepika ia frome South India and then visited Golden teple in Amritsar as Ranveer belongs to sindhi family. It seems the couple is holding from both the sides and maintaining the faith frome both the sides of the family.
The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot last year on November 14 in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after.
The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.
Talking of their future projects, Deepveer will together star in Kabir Khan's '83' with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)