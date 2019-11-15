Deepika and Ranveer visit Golden Temple on their second day of wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday, the couple started the day by offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and today they reached to Amritsar to take blessings from Shri Harmandar Sahibji at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The duo was all flaunting in elegant attires. Deepika was again wearing a fine collection from Sabyasachi And Ranveer can be seen in lilac Kurta and salwar with flower print jacket.