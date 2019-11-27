Deepika says she would have been happy with a South Indian guy, and Ranveer has a solution!

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are redefining couple goals as days go by. The duo who tied the knot last year in a two-day lavish ceremony, celebrated their first wedding anniversary with their family, earlier this month.

Deepika and Ranveer visited Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh, and the Golden Temple in Amritsar, keeping each other’s traditions in mind.

DeepVeer even lived up to their attire, as Ranveer wore a lungi and Deepika wore a Patiala suit. The amalgam of culture and rituals were a perfect example of the diversity our country exudes.

Following the yearly tradition, Film Companion held a round table conference with the best of Indian stars and discussed hundreds of great performances of the decade. The panel included Deepika and Ranveer among others.

Deepika revealed that when she met Ranveer Singh for the first time during their courtship days, she always thought that he was from Delhi, and was shocked to know that he was from Bandra, to which Ranveer funnily replied, "That’s what got her hooked". Deepika immediately responded by saying, "I would have been very happy with a south Indian guy" and laughs off. Ranveer replied promptly saying: "Just wait for two days, I'm going to Tirupati in a dhoti!"

The duo have worked in several films together, and will be sharing screen space again for Kabir Khan’s ’83. The film is based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev, and will see Ranveer essay the titular role. Meanwhile Deepika will essay the role of his wife Romi. The film will hit the screen on April 10, 2020.