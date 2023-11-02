Deepika Padukone TROLLED For Her 'Having Babies' With Vin Diesel Comment After 2017 Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Ever since Deepika Padukone appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 and spoke about her dating life, the actress is being brutally trolled on social media. On the show, Deepika opened up being in an open relationship with actor-husband Ranveer Singh until he proposed marriage to her. Days after Ranveer and Deepika revealed that they were secretly engaged in 2015, an old video has surfaced in which the actress is seen talking about 'having babies' with Hollywood star Vin Diesel.

For those unversed, Deepika and Vin Diesel worked together in the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage which released in January 2017.

Now, Deepika is getting trolled after her old video, in which she said she wanted to have babies with Vin Diesel, went viral. While some users called Deepika a 'red flag', others defended the actress and said that she was just joking.

What did Deepika Padukone say in the old video?

When Deepika appeared as a guest on Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host showed her a picture with the Fast & Furious actor and asked if there was any romance going on.

Deepika replied, "There is no fire without smoke... But, it’s all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head."

Soon after the video was shared by a user on Reddit, Deepika was brutally trolled. A user wrote, "I'm all up for casual flirting but after a guy proposed to you for marriage is a big red flag. This may be for movie promotions but still.."

"Apparently every other thing is in her head except power of remembering," read another comment.

"This girl seems dim when she talks. She’s neither articulate nor funny. It’s better if she sticks to a script whenever she opens her mouth in these situations," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Dp was just trying to be witty with her answers at TES..but failed terribly.. nothing else... I watched more than half of the interview and was like girl just zip your mouth."

Deepika and Ranveer's controversial Koffee With Karan 8 episode

On Koffee With Karan 8, Deepika confessed to not being in a committed relationship with Ranveer Singh. She said that she had come out of difficult relationships and didn’t want to be attached or committed. She asserted that even after meeting Ranveer and dating him, 'there was no real commitment as such' till the Gully Boy actor proposed marriage. The Gehraiyaan actress stated that they both were allowed to see other people.

Ranveer also revealed that he had proposed marriage to Deepika in 2015 and they were secretly engaged for three years before marriage.

