Congress' Supriya Shrinate DEFENDS Deepika Padukone, Slams Trolls Sharing 'Vulgar Memes' Post Koffee With Karan 8 Episode

Congress spokesperson and party head for social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinate has strongly reacted to trolls sharing 'vulgar' memes and criticising Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Recently, the actress appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 with actor-husband Ranveer Singh. However, she has been brutally trolled for her comments on her dating life.

On Tuesday (October 31), Supriya Shrinate penned a long note on her official X account to defend the actress. Supriya said that instead of applauding Deepika's courage to speak about depression and mental health issues, netizens have criticised her for her dating life.

"What have we become? A couple sits together on a talk show and talks about their relationship, their marriage, their courtship. A young woman, who is a super achiever talks about her struggles with mental health - she actually emboldens many more to deal with this unspoken demon. A young man, no mean achiever either, talks about how he stood by her when she went through the trauma," Supriya wrote.

Supriya, who is the Congress' face on TV debates, added, "Instead of applauding their courage to speak about issues that we brush under the carpet as a society - they, especially the woman has become the subject of vicious trolling, character assassination and vulgar memes. Why can’t people handle reality, why do raw human emotions make them uncomfortable, why does everything have to be candy flossed, why have people become this bitter, so full of hate, so inhumane and so judgemental?"

Supriya's post further read, "But the truth is that the hate which is peddled, makes no difference to people it’s directed towards. Because hate and abuse comes from anonymous, insignificant people unhappy and angry with their own lives and anxiety. These same petty trolls will be the first to hound her for a selfie were they ever to cross paths - these folks actually need affection and I pray they find love too! Because love just doesn’t make your world go round, it makes you a better human being ❤️ And like she said don’t make the mistake of thinking she is stoppable."

On Koffee With Karan 8, Deepika confessed to not being in a committed relationship with Ranveer Singh. She said that she had come out of difficult relationships and didn’t want to be attached or committed. She asserted that even after meeting Ranveer and dating him, 'there was no real commitment as such' till the Gully Boy actor proposed marriage. The Gehraiyaan actress stated that they both were allowed to see other people.

However, an old video resurfaced in which the actress spoke about not knowing how to casually date. The clip has led to netizens calling the actress a 'hypocrite'.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy's Lake Como in a traditional South Indian ceremony followed by a North Indian wedding a day after.

