Deepika Padukone to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Satte Pe Satta' remake?

By now it’s almost clear that the remake of Satte Pe Satta (1982), produced by Rohit Shetty and directed by ace filmmaker Farah Khan, has been put on the backburner. There were reports that Farah was planning to make it with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone but superstar Roshan hadn’t liked the script. The original Satte Pe Satta (1982) was produced by Romu N Sippy and directed by Raj N Sippy and the remake rights are with Rajesh Vasani, of movie marketing firm, Paras Publicity Services. Interestingly, according to trade buzz, Vasani is planning to produce the remake now and has approached one of the talented directors of our times – Luv Ranjan to direct it. Apparently, the filmmaker has approached Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to play the lead roles of Ravi Anand and Babu and Indu Anand.

Says a trade source, “Now that Farah and Rohit’s movie has been put on the backburner, one has heard that Rajesh Vasani approached Luv Ranjan to direct the remake. Luv is one of the biggest commercial blockbuster directors of today, at par with Rohit Shetty and who else better than him to direct a romantic action drama? Luv and Rajesh are also on cordial terms with everybody in Bollywood and advantage is that Luv is already doing a movie with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. Apparently, it was his suggestion that they approach Hrithik again to play the male lead. After all, the actor had loved the characters of the good -hearted elder brother Ravi Anand and the darker yet pivotal character of Babu from the original Satte Pe Satta. Hrithik and Deepika have not done a movie before so this will be a fresh pairing. But everything is still in the nascent stages as talks have just started and nobody is willing to talk about it. If everything goes well, an announcement is expected to be made in January 2020.”