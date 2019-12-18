Watch video: Hrithik Roshan grants ‘death by chocolate’ to Deepika Padukone upon her wish

Hrithik Roshan is not just winning hearts of the audience but also, of the leading ladies of tinsel town. Earlier, various actresses expressed their awe over Hrithik’s character Kabir acing the performance and now, Bollywood’s leading lady, Deepika Padukone has gotten her wish granted which surely has gotten the world go jealous and aww at the same time!

At a recent party, the hottest property of the town and Asia’s sexiest man Hrithik Roshan can be seen feeding some ‘death by chocolate’ to Deepika Padukone who seems to be incomplete awe of the superstar fulfilling her wish. Looking at the two who look like a treat to sore eyes together, we are all just going gaga over their sizzling chemistry and adorable video which is doing all the rounds across the internet.