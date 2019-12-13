Watch video: Hrithik Roshan is the 'baap' of Kartik Aaryan's 'Dheeme Dheeme' challenge

Couple of days back, Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan had send the paparazzi into a tizzy when the two danced to Dheeme Dheeme at the airport, where the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor taught Queen bee how to effortlessly move to his song and burn the dance floor.

We were still not over that yet and now we have Hrithik Roshan dance to this hit number. We all know that Hrithik Roshan is an ace dancer and no one can dance like him. No wonder at the recently concluded Star Screen Awards, Hrithik Roshan was on stage and the actor was asked to flaunt his moves. The Greek God, soon asked to sway on the latest hit number Dheeme Dheeme.

Kartik Aaryan who was hosting the event was also on stage and Hrithik called out to him, for some inspiration for those signature moves. Once the two actors were on stage it was pure magic and literally the two stars burned the stage with their moves. A video has gone viral on the Internet where we see two of them swaying to the song on stage and it’s surely an epic moment the two shared.