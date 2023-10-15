Deepika Padukone Looks Brutal & Violent As 'Shakti Shetty' In Singham Again; Actress Shares FIRST Look

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is all set to play the role of a cop in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, shared her first look from the much-awaited film and introduced her character.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Deepika shared two photo in which she is seen donning the police uniform. She is seen posing with a gun and looks fierce and violent as she tackles an enemy.

"Introducing…Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain," she captioned her post. Minutes after Deepika shared the post, her actor-husband Ranveer Singh commented, "AAG LAGA DEGI," and added several fire emotions.

Director Rohit Shetty, who expanded his blockbuster cinematic cop universe, also welcomed Deepika, his first female cop, Lady Singham.

On the occasion of Navratri, Rohit shared Deepika's first look photos and wrote, "NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI... MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE."

Singham Again recently went on floors and is all set to release in theatres in August, 2024.

In July 2023, it was reported that Tiger Shroff has joined the cop universe and he will play a cop alongside Ajay Devgn. However, soon after the report surfaced, Rohit Shetty Picturez shared a note to clarify that it is untrue.

A couple of months back, it was reported that actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen as the villain in Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Arjun is all set to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He will be seen as the antagonist against 'super cops' Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Lady Singham.

Earlier, Rohit Shetty said he is leaving no stone unturned to make the third installment of Singham franchise "bigger and better". He added that the cop film series enjoys a loyal fan following and it is important for him as well as Ajay Devgn to come up with something exciting.

Rohit Shetty's action franchise started with 2011's Singham and was followed by a 2014 sequel, titled Singham Returns. The films chronicle the story of a cop named Bajirao Singham and his fight against injustice and corrupt politicians.

