Deepika Padukone Looks Dreamy In A Sequinned Sabyasachi Saree At BAFTA Awards 2024, See PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone has not only won hearts with her acting prowess but also with her impeccable sense of style. She is known for her elegant style, both on and off-screen. Her love for sarees is unreal, and once again she proved it as the Om Shanti Om actress donned an elegant saree for the 77th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs.

Deepika has been announced as one of the presenters at BAFTA Awards. For which, she donned a stunning nude coloured sequinned saree from Sabyasachi. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she complemented the saree, she wore a matching blouse.

Check it out:

The actress finished off her stunning look by keeping her accessories to a minimum as she opted for exquisite diamond earrings. Her messy top bun updo exuded sophistication. She paired her outfit with matching nude-coloured heels.

For makeup, Deepika donned a nude pink lipstick, nude eye-shadow with a hint of black smokey-eye, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes and lots of highlighter for her glam make-up look.

Apart from Padukone, David Beckham, Cate Blanchett and Dua Lipa are among the few confirmed celebrities who will present awards at the BAFTA Film Award ceremony. It is scheduled to be held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Next, the actress has Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD.