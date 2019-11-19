Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her 'super drug' in an adorable post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary are one of the most ideal couples in Bollywood. Proved it again, the actress shared an adorable post on social media calling Ranveer her 'super drug'.
Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer wearing an orange t-shirt with the words 'Love is a Super Power' on Instagram. While sharing the picture, she called him her 'super drug' captioning "& you...my super drug!"
Their love seems to increase with every passing day, doesn't it?
The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Nov 14 and 15 by heading into a spiritual journey. First they sought blessings at Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh and then went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar., Punjab.
On the work front, the couple will once again share screen with Kabir Khan's '83 where Ranveer will portray the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi Dev.
Besides, Deepika is also gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak starring Vikrant Massey, which is based on the real life acid attack survivor Laxmi.
Ranveer on the other hand will be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht along with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
