Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her 'super drug' in an adorable post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary are one of the most ideal couples in Bollywood. Proved it again, the actress shared an adorable post on social media calling Ranveer her 'super drug'.

Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer wearing an orange t-shirt with the words 'Love is a Super Power' on Instagram. While sharing the picture, she called him her 'super drug' captioning "& you...my super drug!"