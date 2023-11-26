Deepak Tijori Accuses Mohit Suri Of Stealing His Idea For Zeher: 'He Never Came In Front Of Me Since Then' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor-turned-director Deepak Tijori claimed that Mohit Suri took a film idea he had pitched to Mahesh Bhatt. He added that Zeher, which was Suri's directorial debut, was stolen by him without giving him credit.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Deepak said that he wanted to work with Mahesh Bhatt, and he had gone to narrate the film to him while he was on the treadmill. However, after 15-20 minutes of listening to his script, Bhatt told Deepak that he did not enjoy it.

"I was like, okay. As I went out, I saw Mohit Suri and K.D. waiting outside. Mohit was a kid; he hadn't started his career at that time. He must have been searching for his subject. I told Mohit, ‘Just tell Bhatt Saab to listen to me once! You go and see that film Out of Time and show it to him anyhow!"' added Deepak.

Later, after three-four days, Anurag Basu told Deepak that it was Mohit who was attached to the same film, and this made him so angry as he thought of the Bhatts as family.

Deepak added, "This is my second career, and this is my life—the first betrayal of my second career, and such a big betrayal. And since then, until today, he has never come in front of me and admitted that he betrayed me in this way. Zeher, his first film. It was my idea. If he had just told me what he did, What difference would it have made?"

"I was working with Udita (Goswami) in Fox, so I often wanted to tell her. But eventually, they got married, and they are happy. I am happy for them," he concluded.