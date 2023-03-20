Mumbai: Actor Deepak Tijori files ₹2.6 crore cheating case against producer Mohan Nadar

Mumbai: Actor-director Deepak Tijori has filed a cheating case against producer Mohan Gopal Nadar at the Amboli Police Station. The actor lodged the first information report (FIR) on March 15, claiming that he was duped of ₹2.6 crore by Nadar on the pretext of making a film together.

According to the police, Tijori said that Nadar joined him to co-produce a thriller film called ‘Tipppsy’, which the former was supposed to direct. His statement claimed that the film was scheduled to be shot in London in 2019. Hence, Tijori gave ₹2.6 crore to the producer to begin the shooting of the film. As the film was not completed in time, the actor began asking for the repayment but Nadar continued to give evasive replies. He even gave a few cheques to Tijori, all of which bounced, added the statement.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We have registered the FIR and are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made, so far,” said the police official.