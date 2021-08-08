Deep Focus: ‘You have to take a character out of the box and make her extraordinary,’ says 'Haseen Dillruba' writer Kanika Dhillon

Being a woman in a man’s world

She, however, doesn’t rule out the possibility of being trolled because she is a woman writer talking about women’s choices in a largely male-dominated film industry. She also acknowledges that she has faced sexism at various levels in the workplace. “As a woman, there have been so many instances where I have received differential treatment in the film industry. There is rampant sexism across the Hindi film industry at all levels. Even now it is a big issue, which unfortunately some people choose to ignore. Be it in passing snide remarks, be it in an attempt to discredit a female artiste’s talent or be it in trying to pull a successful woman down with slander or be it not being able to come to terms with a woman writer’s success. Sexism is all over the place! There are public discussions on this at all times, which is proof enough that it is prevalent all over the world as well. In places like Hollywood, people have come out in support of the victims and hopefully women will come together here too, and with time they will hit back at sexism, right on its face,” she pointed out.

Most of her characters, especially the ones who are in love with each other show a common conflict of instincts, sometimes bordering on madness. Even with Rishu (Vikrant Massey’s character in Haseen Dillruba) and Rani (Taapsee Pannu’s character in the film) gradually develop a certain weird streak, which the writer explains as their route to falling in love. “It is an unusual love story about two unusual people coming to terms with each other in different ways. It was kind of meant to push the regular boundaries of love,” she reflected.