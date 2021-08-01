Deep Focus: ‘Will return to direction in 2022': Filmmaker Subhash Ghai reveals his plans about helming movies

On June 24, Subhash Ghai’s lucky date, 36 Farmhouse was launched with him as the writer and creative producer. And this, the filmmaker insists, is just the beginning of an exciting new phase as the scripts he has been working on with his team at Mukta Arts, including a Kalicharan remake and a Khal Nayak sequel, find their way to the screen, bringing him back as a director. The film school he started has also completed 15 years and there is a lot to talk about. Excerpts:

‘36 Farmhouse is a light comedy drama which I’ve written’

36 Farmhouse has been written by me for a collaboration between my banner, Mukta Arts, and Zee Studio. It’s a light comedy drama about some poor people who break into a farmhouse to steal things they badly need, only to discover that its rich owners are into far bigger crimes. The tagline, ‘Some steal for need… Some steal for greed’, encapsulates an interesting plot which will be lived on screen by an ensemble cast of talented actors like Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Ashwini Kalsekar, Amol Palsekar, Chintan Sharma of TVF’s web series Tripling, and debutante Barkha Singh play the romantic leads, with Pardes’s Madhuri Bhatia returning as the granny.