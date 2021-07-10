'My audience is used to seeing me as a cocky, brash guy,' says Emraan Hashmi, and talks about new movie, Chehre

Emraan’s next is Anand Pandit’s Chehre, in which he plays an ad executive who is forced by a snow storm to take shelter in Amitabh Bachchan’s house. There he finds himself drawn into a real-life game of Clue by the octogenarian and his friends and before he knows it, it’s not as innocent as he had believed.

The mystery thriller was scheduled for a theatrical release last year in July, then, on April 9 this year, but has been delayed due to Covid. The trailer has sparked off a lot of interest and Emraan is confident that no matter when it comes, it will do well.

“Chehre is an out-of-the-box, entertaining film with stellar performances. We were 15 days away from release when the second wave struck. After waiting this long, we would obviously like to reach the theatres, but now people are talking about a third wave. Even if it were to come on OTT, I know it will grab as many eyeballs, maybe more as that audience has evolved over the past year-and-a-half. It will be a hit,” he states.