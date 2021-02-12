Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play the villain in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's third installment

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming sequel in the ‘Tiger’ franchise will see Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Emraan, who is known for his versatile acting skills and maintaining a straight face onscreen, was chosen by Yash Raj Films for his intense acting, a source told Times of India.

The film will reportedly be directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma.

The shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ will take place adjacent to the narrative of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’, given that Salman has a cameo in the film.

The first schedule is expected to go on floors in March 2021, with Emraan coming onboard.

The second schedule is likely to take place in the Middle East.

Salman and Katrina have previously collaborated in 'Yuvvraaj', 'Partner', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Earlier this month, Khan said he has three films ready for release.

"There are three films of mine that are ready for release, and the problem with single screen theatres is that there are very few films being released over there," said Salman, whose upcoming roster includes ‘Radhe’, 'Antim', 'Tiger 3', 'Kick 2', and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'."

"Nowadays, there is a kabristan (graveyard) kind of feel to single screen theatres, as no one goes there to watch films. Obviously, the people who own these have no other option than running them, and there are so many theatres that have shut down due to financial reasons. I feel it is not a good sign. We are in the profession of acting, so we make films. But where should we release them?" he said.

"It's a catch-22 situation as we are incomplete without them (theatre owners) and they are incomplete without us. I have a good hold over single screen theatres, so they (theatre owners) requested me to release ‘Radhe' in single screen theatres," added Salman, while interacting with the media at the launch of Indian Pro Music League in the city.