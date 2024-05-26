 Dedh Bigha Zameen OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Dedh Bigha Zameen OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The upcoming Hindi drama is directed by Pulkit and Hansal Mehta, whereas it is produced by Hitesh Thakkar under the esteemed banner of Karma Media & Entertainment.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Dedh Bigha Zameen OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Dedh Bigah Zameen, a compelling Hindi drama, features Pratik Gandhi and Durgesh Kumar in the main roles. The film's narrative unfolds in a quaint village, offering a unique perspective on rural life. Scheduled for an OTT release in May, 2024, this movie promises to be a captivating watch.

Release date and platform of Dedh Bigah Zammen 

Dedh Bigah Zameen will be released on May 31, 2024. It will be available to watch on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "Sometimes standing against the wrong is more important than defeating it."

"Chaliye #EkAwaazGalatKeKhilaaf uthate hai ✨#DedhBighaZameen, streaming 31 May onwards, only on JioCinema Premium.Subscribe to JioCinema Premium at Rs.29 per month. Exclusive content. Ad-free. Any device. Up to 4K. @pratikg80 @KhushaliKumar @justpulkit @TSerie #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh @KarmaMediaEnt #SuunilJain @hiteshbthakkar #AdityaArunSingh @Media_Polaroid," the caption informed.

Plot 

The series aims to showcase people's struggle in rural areas and sheds light on the deeply rooted dowry system. The story of the film centres around a family who marry their daughter in a big house and demand a dowry of Rs 45 lakh. The girl's father sells his agriculture land and gives the dowry, which leads to a successful marriage. However, things take a different turn when he learns that the land he sold is claimed by someone else. Will he get his land back? And will he manage to save his daughter's marriage is what is at the heart of this family drama which is also a powerful social commentary.

Cast and production of Dedh Bigah Zammen 

The movie boasts a stellar cast including Pratik Gandhi, Khushali, Vikas Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, and more. It is helmed by the talented duo of Pulkit and Hansal Mehta, and produced by Hitesh Thakkar under the esteemed banner of Karma Media & Entertainment. 

