Death on the Nile: Ali Fazal's first look in Gal Gadot starrer revealed

Mumbai: The first look of Ali Fazal's Hollywood film "Death On The Nile" has been unveiled, and the Indian star is seen acing the moustached look.

The actor, who is currently shooting for the film in London, sports a pencil moustache in the film, which is a modern-day screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel of the same name.

In the image, Ali is seen standing in an alley, looking into the camera. He seems to be alert, and seems to be looking out for something or someone. He sports a pencil-thin moustache, and is wearing a striped suit with black gloves and a striped muffler.

"Death On The Nile" is being directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also play Hercule Poirot in the film. Other cast members include Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand.

The film is the second adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel by Irish actor-director Branagh, after 2017's "Murder On The Orient Express".