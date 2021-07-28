'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds loves 'hidden cameos' in his new movie 'Free Guy'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds feels that the audiences will love the "hidden cameos" in his upcoming sci-fi comedy film "Free Guy".

Asked for his favourite part of the movie, the 44-year-old star told CinemaBlend.com: "For me it's the Easter eggs, which there are so many Easter eggs in the movie. There's so many little hidden cameos, there's so many moments. I love movies that acknowledge and play with the cultural landscape, and ('Free Guy') does that in ways that are unexpected and expected, I think."

The "Deadpool" actor tagged the new motion picture as a "fastball of joy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.