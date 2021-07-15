'Deadpool is officially in Marvel Cinematic Universe': Ryan Reynolds announces in quirky teaser

As the video continues, viewers can see Deadpool operating its own video channel that reacts to movie trailers in the clip. The comic book character sits with Korg as the pair crack jokes about the film's preview, including Ryan's films too. "Oh, his face is so punchable," Deadpool jokes and later refers to Ryan as a "Canadian Cumberbatch".

As the video continues, viewers are unveiled with the news that Disney, which owns Marvel, also claims ownership of 20th Century Studios -- previously 20th Century Fox -- home of Deadpool and Free Guy, as per People Magazine.

"DP is officially in the MCU!" Ryan wrote alongside the clip on Instagram. "He's starting with reaction videos, then some social influencer work, onto Parks appearances all leading up to some after-credit work by 2030," Ryan added.