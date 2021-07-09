Red Notice: Netflix's 'biggest movie ever' starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds to premiere in November

Washington [US]: Netflix's much-anticipated movie 'Red Notice' starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is set to premiere on the platform in November this year.

Former wrestler and American actor Dwayne took to his Twitter account to announce the news, along with a picture featuring the sizzling cast.

"You're officially on notice @Netflix's biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12 FBI's top profiler. World's most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen...@GalGadot @VancityReynolds #REDNOTICE," he tweeted.