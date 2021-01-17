Watch: Ryan Reynolds' encouraging words to cancer-stricken 11-year-old 'Deadpool' fan

Actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a video with encouraging words to a young Deadpool fan, who is suffering from cancer.

The "Deadpool" star recently recorded a personal message for fan Brody Dery after hearing about the 11-year-old's battle with stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma and Crohn's disease, reports people.com.

In the video, shared on Twitter by CKPG News reporter Caden Fanshaw, Reynolds said: "Brody, it's Ryan Reynolds. I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I'm thinking about you and I'm sending you tons of love and I'm sending you strength, whatever strength I've got."