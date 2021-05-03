Hugh Jackman shares 'Deadpool 3' advice to Ryan Reynolds

Australian actor Hugh Jackman recently had a chance encounter with a fan who had sage advice for Ryan Reynolds concerning Deadpool 3. A New York City police officer stopped the X-Men star so he could give a message to Reynolds.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old star taped the talk and shared it on Instagram.

"Officer [John] Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring," Jackman wrote along with the video.

"Hey, Ryan, you've got to get this guy in Deadpool 3. Even if it is for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great," Dobkowski said.

The video ends with the officer joking he will ticket Reynolds if the X Men actor does not appear in the film.