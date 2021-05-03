Hugh Jackman shares 'Deadpool 3' advice to Ryan Reynolds

Australian actor Hugh Jackman recently had a chance encounter with a fan who had sage advice for Ryan Reynolds concerning Deadpool 3. A New York City police officer stopped the X-Men star so he could give a message to Reynolds.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old star taped the talk and shared it on Instagram.
"Officer [John] Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring," Jackman wrote along with the video.
"Hey, Ryan, you've got to get this guy in Deadpool 3. Even if it is for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great," Dobkowski said.
The video ends with the officer joking he will ticket Reynolds if the X Men actor does not appear in the film.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jackman and Reynolds are close friends who often give one another a hard time via social media. Fans have been clamouring for Jackman to appear in a Deadpool instalment, either as himself or Wolverine.
Deadpool 3 is in the works at Marvel Studios. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, known for the animated series Bob's Burgers, are penning a script for the Reynolds sequel.
Though the tone of Deadpool doesn't match the more safe-for-work Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Disney's Bob Iger has stated multiple times that Deadpool could remain R-rated at Disney.
As unveiled by The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool films stand as the top-grossing X-Men films of all time, with 2016 original earning USD 783.1 million, and the 2018 sequel bringing in USD 785.8 million worldwide.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)