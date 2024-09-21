Daughters Day 2024: 4 Must-Watch Films To Enjoy With Your Daughter

Piku |

Daughters Day is a special occasion to appreciate and celebrate the wonderful daughters in our lives, recognising the unique bonds we share with them.

A great way to honour this day is by watching inspiring Bollywood films that tell powerful and uplifting stories about daughters. These movies beautifully showcase themes of bravery, love, and the deep connections within families, highlighting the strength and resilience of daughters.

The Free Press Journal brings together a curated list of films that you can enjoy on this special day with your daughters, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Here are some films to enjoy on this day:

Piku: This film highlights the close bond between a daughter and her father in a Bengali family. It features funny arguments and deep discussions, showing how daughters can grow in a supportive environment. Stars include Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Secret Superstar |

Secret Superstar: This movie tells the story of a girl who dreams of becoming a singer but faces her father’s disapproval. With her mother’s support, she finds the strength to pursue her passion. Starring Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan, it showcases the power of encouragement.

Dangal |

Dangal: Based on the Phogat family, this film focuses on a father’s dedication to training his daughters for wrestling. It highlights their journey to make India proud. Aamir Khan plays a key role.

Angrezi Medium |

Angrezi Medium: This story follows a single father who works hard to support his daughter’s dreams. The film features emotional moments and strong performances, including Irrfan Khan.