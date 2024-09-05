‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO

Kumar Sanu |

Renowned singer Kumar Sanu recently criticised Tollywood celebrities for their silence on the horrific Kolkata rape and murder case. The incident, which involved the brutal assault and killing of a medical student, has sparked widespread outrage across the nation.

A video surfaced on X, in which Kumar talked about how Tollywood celebs have not spoken about the Kolkata rape and murder case. He said, “Kolkata ka jo kaand hua usme humare Bollywood nahi, Tollywood ke kaunsa log aaye bahar nikal ke. Merko ek ka naam boliye, ye log koi response nahi diya. Dar hai hum bolega toh uske baad kya hone wala hai. Ye jo baad wala soch, ye in log ko khaye jata hai. Inke andar koi guts, himmat kuch hai hi nahi.”

Kumar Sanu slams Bollywood Celebrities for not speaking on RG Kar Rape and Murder case.



Says Bollywood celebs don't have guts and humanity. They fear about what will happen if they speak against Mamata.



"जो सच है उसको बोलना पड़ेगा, वरना झूठ आपके घर में आ जाएगा” pic.twitter.com/XG7wCCeUeT — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 4, 2024

He further added that celebs are ashamed to talk about it. While he posted it on his social media hi-lighted the issue when the incident happened.

Kumar feels one should speak the truth no matter what, since it there should not be case that it reached at a point where you face the trouble. “I’m saying this to the people of Calcutta, that this is not the time to accept such situations. So if you don’t think about it now, it will reach at your home,” he added.

He also emphasised that celebrities, who hold significant influence and have a platform to bring attention to critical issues, should speak out against such heinous crimes.

About Kolkata Rape Case

On Friday, August 9, the semi-nude body of an on-duty female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was discovered in the lecture hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata.