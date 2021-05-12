Daniel Weber’s 'Stories of Hope' delves into the dos and don’ts amid COVID-19 second wave with Dr. Sunita Dube

In the course of her conversation with Daniel, she said, “Following all the protocols is a must. People have to be careful and vigilant. Not being vigilant has cost them a lot. This time around, a lot of people have not been able to get their early diagnosis in time due to a high number of cases. The medical fraternity in the country is dealing with a multi-layered pandemic. We’re somewhat at the peak of the second wave. Administrations across states are discussing the third wave and vaccinations which are seeming to be effective, although there are myths around it that need to be busted so that people don’t have apprehensions towards it. We all let our guards down post the first wave; we cannot make the same mistake this time, too. Things are gradually getting under control in the country but till everything doesn’t settle down, double-masking or wearing N95 masks, maintaining a distance of more than six feet and sanitisation are important.”

Daniel, who believes in spreading positivity and applauding frontline workers, also highlighted the need to make people understand why vaccinations are crucial and precautions necessary at all times. “Precautions and following medical instructions are a must. It was great to have Dr Dube put the data we’re reading everywhere in perspective. The whole idea behind doing this live chat everyday is to help people see the brighter side of things and also act cautiously at all times.”