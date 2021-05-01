Sunny Leone reveals how she 'keeps the spark alive' with Daniel Weber in a fun video

Actor Sunny Leone, who completed 10 years of being married to Daniel Weber last month, took to social media to reveal how they are "keeping the spark alive" in their marriage

With the help of an epic video on Instagram, Sunny shared five ways of keeping the spark alive.

"10 years together, 5 ways of keeping the spark alive," the text on the screen read, as Sunny and Daniel broke into a jig.

"1) Always communicate, 2) Plan date nights, 3) Cook together, 4) Make each other laugh and 5) Appreciate each other," it further read.

Sharing the video, Sunny Leone wrote as the caption, "Together till grey, Daniel Weber. PS: This was shot in safety of my home and with COVID-19 safety measures."

Check out the video here: