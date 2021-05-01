Sunny Leone reveals how she 'keeps the spark alive' with Daniel Weber in a fun video

Actor Sunny Leone, who completed 10 years of being married to Daniel Weber last month, took to social media to reveal how they are "keeping the spark alive" in their marriage
With the help of an epic video on Instagram, Sunny shared five ways of keeping the spark alive.
"10 years together, 5 ways of keeping the spark alive," the text on the screen read, as Sunny and Daniel broke into a jig.
"1) Always communicate, 2) Plan date nights, 3) Cook together, 4) Make each other laugh and 5) Appreciate each other," it further read.
Sharing the video, Sunny Leone wrote as the caption, "Together till grey, Daniel Weber. PS: This was shot in safety of my home and with COVID-19 safety measures."
Check out the video here:
Last month, the much-in-love couple took to social media to dedicate sweet-little-nothings to each other. Sunny shared an adorable photo of herself with Daniel, calling him her 'rock and hero'.
"Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!" she wrote.
A few hours later, Sunny posted a video showing off a stunning diamond necklace she received from Daniel as a gift.
Sunny and Daniel's love story is nothing less than a fairy tale. They first met at a club in Las Vegas. After a dreamy proposal, the actress married Daniel on April 9 in 2011.
They are blessed with three children– elder daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah.
Sunny stepped into the entertainment industry with the TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.
Sunny is currently hosting Splitsvilla X3.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)