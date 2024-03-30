 Daniel Balaji Death: Actor's Eyes Donated As Per His Last Wish, Reveals Kamal Haasan
Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai.

Updated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
On March 29, Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 48. He was rushed to the hospital immediately after he complained of chest pain; however, he could not survive despite medical intervention.

Kamal Haasan, who worked with Daniel, took to his X and mourned the loss of the actor. He also revealed that the late actor's eyes have been donated as per his last wish.

"The sudden death of brother Daniel Balaji is shocking. The agony of young deaths is great. My condolences to Balaji's family, friends and fans. He will live even after his death by donating his eyes. My tribute to Balaji who has given light.," wrote Kamal.

Kamal and Daniel worked together in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, which was released in 2006, also starring Jyothika, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Prakash Raj, and Salim Baig, among others.

