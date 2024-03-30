Who Was Daniel Balaji? Know All About Tamil Actor Who Died Of Heart Attack In Chennai

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 30, 2024
On Friday, Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Chennai.
The 48-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.
Daniel started his film career as a unit production manager on the sets of Kamal Haasan's unreleased film, Marudhanayagam.
Daniel's role in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu as an antagonist continues to remain iconic.
Daniel Balaji's uncle is Kannada film director Siddalingaiah, the father of Tamil actor Murali.
Daniel's last rites will take place Saturday, with his body to be laid to rest at his residence in Purasaiwalkam, Tamil Nadu.
Daniel Balaji gained popularity after he appeared in Suriya-Jyotika's Tamil action thriller Kaakha Kaakha, which was released in 2003.
